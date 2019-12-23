LANEVILLE — As authorities work to determine whether a fire that destroyed his church was caused by arson, Pastor Mitchell K. Battles didn’t say he suspects a hate crime was afoot — but he didn’t rule it out.
“I will say that what has happened was not a demonstration of love and care,” Battles said. Investigators and a canine with the State Fire Marshal’s Office sifted through the rubble Monday of what was the Shell’s Temple Church of God in Christ near the Rusk County community of Laneville.
The fire, which was reported Saturday morning, is being investigated as a possible arson, Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Dooley said.
The black congregation has an 88-year history, said Battles, who lives in Tyler and has been the pastor at Shell’s Temple for the past decade. He is also the religious affairs chairman for the Tyler branch of the NAACP.
“It is believed to be arson,” Battles said. “There are some people that think they’re doing God a favor by being controlled by the devil. They want to stop the progress of God’s people, and they feel, like the people who assassinated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., they felt like they were doing America a favor or doing God’s will.”
The church was destroyed, but members still held Sunday morning worship by customizing the order of service, he said.
“We did what we normally do,” Battles said. “We prayed and gave praises to God and asked forgiveness for the ones that did it.”
The investigation is ongoing, and the cause of the fire hasn’t been finally determined, Dooley said.
“Some of the things that we saw out there ... that could have been just coincidental. It could have been electrical,” Dooley said Monday. “We don’t want to take any chances. We would rather err on the side of caution.”
Fire departments from Henderson, Laneville and Mount Enterprise responded to the fire Saturday morning.
“One of the members lives a couple of miles away and was headed somewhere at about 6:30 Saturday morning and noticed the church was on fire,” Battles said. “He pulled over and called 911, and then he called me.”
The church wasn’t insured, Battles said. Members couldn’t get coverage because underwriters noted that the church had several window air-conditioning units as well as a propane tank, he said.
Regardless, the congregation has “the mind and the desire coupled with the will of God for us to rebuild, and we do plan on rebuilding,” the pastor said.