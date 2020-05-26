Longview police arrested a 24-year-old Jefferson man Friday and charged him with shooting at a home and injuring his girlfriend, according to a report.
Kendall Marshall was released Saturday from Gregg County Jail on $5,000 in bonds on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm and assault bodily injury family violence, jail records show.
Marshall was arrested after a police officer responded at 9:35 p.m. Friday to a call about shots fired in the 200 block of Hailey Drive, the report said. The officer learned the back of the home had been shot at and people were inside.
The officer learned from police dispatch that the shots came from Marshall, who was outside a house in the 300 block of Richardson Street directly south of the Hailey Drive house and had been firing his gun, the report said.
The officer reported seeing Marshall yelling at someone inside the Richardson Street home and wave the pistol that he held in his right hand toward people in the house.
The officer ordered Marshall to drop the weapon, which he did.
The officer found three shell casings in the back of the Richardson Street house. Witnesses said Marshall had fired shots from the back.
The investigation also determined Marshall injured his girlfriend by placing his hands around her neck, causing bruises, the report said.