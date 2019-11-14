Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 23-year-old Kilgore man recently on a warrant charging him with shooting another man in the face, according to the warrant.
Darian Lamont Gatson Jr. was released Nov. 9 from the Gregg County Jail on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show. Deputies arrested him a day earlier.
Gatson's arrest came more than two months after Longview police responded Aug. 29 to Hospitality Health ER in reference to a shooting victim, the warrant said. The victim told police Gatson shot him while they attended a party in the 900 block of West Fairmont Street.
The victim said he confronted Gatson because Gatson was "hitting on" a woman and punched Gatson when he noticed Gatson raise his right hand.
The victim said he began to duck because he thought Gatson was going to punch him when he saw a flash, heard a gunshot and hit the ground, the warrant said. Gatson disappeared before the victim got up.
A police sergeant recovered a .22-caliber shot casing near the driveway, the warrant said.