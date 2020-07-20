A 20-year-old Kilgore man faces potential prosecution on a charge of having sex with a 14-year-old girl, according to a report.
Cody Wayne Crutcher was held Monday on a $15,000 bond in Gregg County Jail on a charge of sexual assault of a child, jail records show.
Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested Crutcher after responding at 8:31 p.m. Friday to a possible sexual offense at a home outside Kilgore, the report said. A man in the house reported Crutcher to authorities.
Crutcher, who was standing in the driveway, told a sheriff's deputy that he had sex with the girl early that morning and two weeks ago.