A man suspected of fatally stabbing two women in Kilgore has been charged with capital murder in their deaths.
Jemaine Wheat, 33, of Kilgore is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a $3 million bond on the capital murder charge, according to online jail records. He also is being held on $500,000 in bonds on grand jury indictments for false alarm or report emergency and burglary of a habitation.
The bodies of two women in two apartments were found shortly before 3 p.m. Oct. 8 by Kilgore police responding to a 911 call at Stone Creek Apartments in the 400 block of Pine Burr Lane.
About the same time the deaths were discovered, Wheat was arrested about two blocks from the complex, police said.