A 30-year-old Kilgore man has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with injuring another driver while being drunk in October, according to a court document.
John Blayne Montalbano was released Wednesday from Gregg County Jail on a $15,000 bond from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury, jail records show.
The document said Montalbano was intoxicated while driving Oct. 13 when he hit a vehicle driven by Melissa Allums and seriously injured her.
Montalbano was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the courthouse.