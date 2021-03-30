A Kilgore man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal drug trafficking violations and could serve up to 40 years in federal prison.
Christopher Marcell Mumphrey, 43, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love.
Under federal statutes, the charge carries a possible sentence of up to 40 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation & Parole Office.
In February 2020, Mumphrey was a passenger in a vehicle that was used to transport and distribute methamphetamine in Smith County, according to court information.
Mumphrey exited the vehicle and signaled to the buyer to approach the vehicle to complete the transaction.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment in November 2020 charging Mumphrey with federal drug trafficking crimes.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety-CID assisted in the investigation.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.