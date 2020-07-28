An 18-year-old Kilgore man has been sentenced to five years in state prison for aggravated robbery in connection with a shooting that occurred in 2019.
Isaiah Alexander Orange was sentenced July 17 by 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles. He and two other men connected with the shooting incident waived jury trials, according to court documents.
Orange and the two other men were arrested in connection with a dispute in which two groups exchanged gunfire about 2:30 p.m. March 31, 2019, in the 1600 block of Miles Street in Kilgore. A bullet hit an 18-year-old woman in the neck, and she underwent emergency surgery at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview.
Kilgore police arrested Orange and Treylon Stephenson, now 20, of Kilgore on April 2, 2019, and arrested Xiavier Leandre Epps, now 22, of Ore City two days later.
A Gregg County grand jury indicted all three men on April 25, 2019.
Orange was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery and held after his arrest on a bond of $150,000. He also was charged at the time with possession of marijuana, and held on a bond of $3,500 for that charge.
Stephenson was indicted on a charge of deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm, and initially held after his arrest on a $100,000 bond. Charles sentenced him Jan. 9 to seven years of probation/community supervision, court records show.
Epps was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and held after his arrest on bonds of $161,000. He also was arrested at the time on local warrants for affidavits of incarceration in connection to previous charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, jail records show.
Epps was found guilty in Charles’ court Feb. 5 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm and tamper/fabricate charge. Court records show that as of Friday, he had not been sentenced on the charges.
Charles on Friday said Epps had not been sentenced because the Gregg County Probation Department has not completed its presentencing investigation.
He indicated the COVID-19 pandemic, which surfaced in March, could have slowed it down because the probation officer was unable to meet with Epps in person.