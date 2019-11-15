Kilgore police arrested three roommates Wednesday and charged them with hitting another roommate while he held his infant daughter, causing his car to jump a curb and strike a tree, according to a police report.
Tra'onna Lamiracle Ross, 19, Shuntavia Deckard, 30, and Treshawn Ladale Stansell, 21, were released Thursday from Gregg County Jail on $6,000 in bonds on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence and abandon, endanger child-criminal negligence, jail records show.
Police arrested the trio after responding at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Meadowgreen Drive in Kilgore in reference to an unwanted guest call.
An investigation determined the 32-year-old victim, who had a swollen knot above his left eye, got into an argument with Deckard and tried to leave the apartment while holding his 1-month-old daughter, the report said.
The three others began hitting him on the head and upper body and continued to do so while he got into his car.
After the car struck a tree, the victim tried to defend himself and child with a knife, and the three others removed the key and bent it, the report said.
Police determined the scuffle placed the child in "imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical or mental impairment," the report said.