Kilgore police are investigating the shooting death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found late Sunday, the police department said in a statement.
Police responding at 11:32 p.m. reported finding Gregory Dewayne Williams of Kilgore dead with multiple gunshot wounds near the 700 block of West North Street.
Their initial investigation determined one or more suspects fled the scene before police arrived.
The police department asked anyone with information about the crime to call Detective Trevor Gesik at (903) 218-6906. They may make anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867. Anonymous information can be submitted to the department's website at https://www.cityofkilgore.com/155/Police, the department's Facebook page or tip411.