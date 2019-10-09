KILGORE — Two women were found dead at a Kilgore apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, police said, and "multiple apartments are considered crime scenes."
About the same time the bodies were found, an adult male was taken into custody near the complex on Pine Burr Lane.
"The Kilgore Police Department believes the lone suspect is in custody, and there is not a continued threat," the department said in a statement.
The bodies were found shortly before 3 p.m. by officers responding to a 911 call to Stone Creek Apartments in the 400 block of Pine Burr Lane. The man was taken into custody about two blocks from the complex, police said.
Multiple police units are on the scene, and the investigation was expected to continue well into the night.
"There are multiple apartments that are considered crime scenes, and police will be on hand for hours while each apartment is processed for evidence," Kilgore police said in a statement.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
The names of the dead women are not being released pending positive identification, police said.
This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.