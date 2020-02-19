Kilgore police arrested a 28-year-old woman Tuesday night and charged her with resisting arrest while inside an emergency room and throwing a cellphone at a security officer, Assistant Chief Johnathan Gage said.
Kristin Daniel Lee-Slack of Kilgore was held Wednesday in the Gregg County Jail on $10,000 bond charged with fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying information items on the elderly, jail records show. She awaited bond to be set on charges of resisting arrest, search of transport and assault on a security officer.
Lee-Slack was being treated in the Christus Good Shepherd Emergency Center-Kilgore ER when police recognized her as being wanted on a felony warrant, Gage said, adding that she resisted attempts to arrest her and refused to be handcuffed.
Gage said Lee-Slack threw her cellphone, striking the guard in the chest, before police arrested her.