From Staff reports
Kilgore police arrested a woman Monday, the day before her 28th birthday, and charged her with striking her 72-year-old mother in the face after demanding money in a fast-food restaurant, according to a report.
Quincycia Andrea Genice Peoples of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond in Gregg County Jail on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, jail records show.
Kilgore police arrested Peoples after responding at 2:09 p.m. Monday to a call about an assault at a fast-food restaurant in the 100 block of North Henderson Boulevard.
The victim told police that Peoples arrived at the restaurant, demanded money and tried to grab the older woman’s phone, the report said.
An employee at the restaurant told police that Peoples held her mother in a chokehold and that he tried to break up the assault. Another employee said he grabbed both of Peoples’ hands and removed them from her mother’s hair.
Peoples then threw her mother’s belongings on the floor, took the phone and fled the restaurant, the report said. Police arrested her in the 400 block of North Henderson Boulevard.