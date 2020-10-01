A Kilgore woman was killed in a Wednesday evening two-vehicle wreck in Smith County.
Troopers responded at about 7:19 p.m. to the crash about six miles west of Kilgore on FM 2767, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report showed an SUV, driven by 23-year-old Maranda Jetrudis Reichardt, was headed west on FM 2767 when the vehicle went off the road to the right and hit a street sign.
The vehicle went back onto the road and struck an eastbound jeep before going into the other ditch. Dark said the driver was ejected. Reichardt was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the jeep, 18-year-old Casey Lynn McNaughton, of Kilgore, was not shown to have been injured.