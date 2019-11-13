A Kilgore woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle wreck in Rusk County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
April Marie Cameron, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary investigation showed troopers responded at 3:15 p.m. to the wreck on Texas 64, two miles outside of Henderson.
Christopher Blake Taliaferro, 32, of Laneville was driving a truck eastbound and was attempting to make a left turn into a driveway when his vehicle was struck from behind by a car driven by Cameron.
Cameron was killed in the wreck. Her body was taken to Garmin Funeral Home in Henderson, Dark said.
Taliaferro was shown to be uninjured in the crash.