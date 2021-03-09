Officers stationed at the Port of Cincinnati in Ohio have seized disguised methamphetamine headed for Longview.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement, a narcotics detector dog named Bruno alerted officers Feb. 25 to a shipment of what appeared to be injectable horse medication imported from Mexico and headed for Longview
The medication was tested by officers and identified as liquid meth.
The discovery is one of several uniquely disguised shipments head to Texas discovered at the Ohio facility.
On Feb. 26, officers found $15,000 of undeclared U.S. currency secured behind an action figure while inspecting a shipment of toys from Mexico headed for Houston.
And on March 1, officers found methamphetamine and marijuana packed inside air pumps and speakers in a shipment coming from Mexico on its way to Austin.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conduct operations at ports of entry throughout the country, regularly screening arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons and other illegal items.