About 113 parties will fill the neighborhoods around Longview tonight.
Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian said registration ended Monday for National Night Out, a campaign to connect community and law enforcement.
The event is entering its 29th year in Longview. Brian said registration is about the same as last year.
This year’s event will see more youth involvement, because the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines, Ware East Texas Montessori Prep Academy and Thrive360 are hosting a combined party, she said.
National Night Out is meant to draw people out of their houses to meet neighbors, Brian said. Throughout the night, officers will visit parties and meet people in the community.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb said the sheriff’s office partners with the city of Longview every year on the event.
“This serves our community,” he said. “The purpose of National Night Out is to create a catalyst to build relationships between neighbors or strengthen current bonds, and also strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the community.”
Gladewater Police Department Sgt. Shane Guthrie said five National Night Out parties are planned throughout the Gladewater.
Those locations include: St. James Missionary Baptist Church at 2800 W. Commerce Ave., Garfield Hill Community Center at 197 Eleanor St. and three private homes at 2222 Woodbine Drive, 2816 Bernice St. and 1104 Sherwood St.
Guthrie said officers will stop by each location.
Tubb said building relationships with the community can help law enforcement decrease crime rate.
“We rely on the community to report crime,” he said. “There are far more members of the community than there are officers on the street.”
To find the time and location of a National Night Out party in Longview, to go: tinyurl.com/nno-longview2019 .