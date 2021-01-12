A Longview clinic has agreed to pay more than $330,000 in a civil claim for improper billing to Medicare, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Stephen J. Cox announced Tuesday.
The Spinal Decompression Clinic of Texas will pay $330,898 to resolve liability for alleged improper billing of electro-acupuncture device neurostimulators. The settled civil claims are allegations, and there is no determination of civil liability, according to Cox's office.
From August 2018 through June 2019, the clinic billed Medicare for the implantation of 41 neurostimulators, receiving more than $177,000 in reimbursement from Medicare for these surgical procedures.
“SDCT, however, did not perform these surgeries, and instead applied P-Stim devices in an office setting, without surgery or anesthesia,” according to Cox's office.
P-Stim is an electric acupuncture device providing intermittent stimulation by electrical pulses and is affixed behind a patient’s ear using an adhesive. Medicare does not reimburse for acupuncture or for acupuncture devices such as P-Stim, according to Cox's office.