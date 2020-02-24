The city of Longview will likely use eminent domain to acquire property needed to build a new police station.
The Longview City Council will consider authorizing the city to acquire the fee simple title to a single lot of property during its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
The property is described in the council's agenda as Lot 36A, NCB 223 in the Hamilton McNutt Survey.
City staff have been negotiating and acquiring properties south of West South Street across from the Longview Police Department where a new station will be constructed.
In November 2018, Longview voters approved spending more than $30 million to construct a new police headquarters to replace the existing 43-year-old facility that was built to accommodate a third of the department's current staffing.
Earlier this month, District 1 Councilman Ed Moore said the city had acquired all but six or seven property parcels needed for the new headquarters.
In other business Thursday, council members will consider using a cooperative purchasing agreement to buy two new Longview Transit buses.
The buses will replace two public transportation buses that have exceeded their useful life, Longview Transit General Manager Scott Lewis said.
The city is paying 20% of the $267,408 cost from budgeted funds, while the remaining 80% would be paid by the Federal Transit Administration, Purchasing Manager Jaye Latch said.
Council members also might adopt the city's tax abatement guidelines and criteria.
Under state law, tax abatement guidelines and criteria expire for cities after two years, Assistant City Attorney Robert Ray said, so cities must readopt them to continue offering tax abatement deals as an economic development incentive.