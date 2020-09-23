A Longview man and woman have been charged with child endangerment after the woman's 1-year-old child tested positive for drugs, police said.
Rodrick Lynn Taylor, 32, and Kimberly Edwards, 21, were charged with child abandoning or endangering negligence. The couple live together, according to court documents.
Taylor was held Wednesday in the Gregg County Jail on $15,000 bond and was held without bond on a charge of violation of probation relating to a 2017 assault charge. Edwards was released this past week on $5,000 bond.
According to court documents, a Child Protective Services worker made a report Sept. 16 to Longview police about the couple and Edwards' child.
The worker told police that CPS received a call stating that “narcotics were being sold from the home." According to court documents, CPS went to the home and requested a drug test for the couple and child.
The child tested positive for meth and cocaine, police said. Edwards tested positive for marijuana and cocaine, and Taylor tested positive for marijuana, meth and cocaine.
Court documents state Taylor signed an affidavit with CPS “acknowledging her child may have found a bag of narcotics that was left out.”