The Longview Fire Department has been hit hard by COVID-19 — but it’s not because of a lack of personal protective equipment or other job-related dangers.
Amy Hooten, Longview EMS chief, said 27 out of about 170 employees — or almost 16% — have contracted the virus since the pandemic began in March. The fire department operates the city’s emergency medical services.
But Hooten said none of those employees were exposed because of patient contact, which she attributes to the department’s early implementation of full PPE.
“At work, it’s not the scary part for us,” she said. “It’s at home or the store.”
As of Thursday, there was one employee with a confirmed active case of COVID-19. At the peak, there were about 10 infected employees at one time, Hooten said. But generally, confirmed cases have been staggered.
It’s a different story at the Longview Police Department. Spokesman Brandon Thornton said only one of the department’s 167 officers has contracted COVID-19.
“The pandemic has changed the way we approach all patients,” Hooten said. “We do more in-depth decontamination. We now have a scheduled (decontamination) of all stations, equipment and apparatus.”
Fire department employees on EMS calls wear respirator masks, glasses and gloves as well as face shields and gowns in some situations.
“In the beginning, we didn’t have enough for every crew member,” she said, noting the PPE shortage in the early stages of the U.S. outbreak. “We limited the number of folks who make initial contact with a patient.”
Now, Hooten said that between department purchases and what the state has provided, there is enough PPE for all crew members. The number of contacts with patients is still limited, and patients are screened ahead of time to determine if there are respiratory issues.
When a call for EMS service is made, dispatchers review COVID screening questions with the caller. Firefighters on the scene then verify those responses.
“We didn’t used to do that. Better to err on the side of caution,” Hooten said. “Yeah, I think what we’re doing now is the new normal. We still don’t know the long-term effects of this illness.”
The pandemic also has changed the way some patients are treated.
“In some cases, we drape our patients in a plastic sheet to perform some life-saving measures,” Hooten said.
Despite the illnesses, the fire department has been able to maintain its staffing with a few tweaks, such as keeping smaller groups at stations to avoid exposure and requiring masks at stations.
Hooten is closely monitoring reports regarding the virus and news coming out of countries such as Australia to see what could still happen here.
“I have not gotten sick, but with kids going back to school, you never know,” she said. “We’ll see if we get another surge after Labor Day and into the fall.”