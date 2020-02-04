The Longview Fire Department on Monday helped a worker who could not climb out of a 50-foot-deep holding tank because of a medical condition, Fire Marshal Kevin May said.
May said the fire department responded at 2:15 p.m. to the tank at Kilgore’s water treatment plant at 2516 FM 2087, just outside Longview’s city limits.
Members of a technical rescue team lowered themselves into the tank, May said.
“They assessed his medical needs,” May said. “We were able to use equipment to lift him out ... It took us about 20 minutes to get him out of the tank.”
May said the man apparently did not have a life-threatening condition and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.