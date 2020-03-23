The Longview Fire Department responded to two house fires Saturday, according to the department.
The first fire was in the 100 block of Avenue D, and the department was dispatched at 5:15 a.m. Crews found the fire was a grease fire that started in the upstairs kitchen of the home and extended downstairs.
A resident was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene but was not transported to the hospital, the department said.
At 11:24 p.m., a second fire was reported in the 700 block of Sabine Street, according to the department. Three people were in the building, and all escaped without injury.
The cause of the second fire still is under investigation, but the department said it believes it was started by one of the building's occupants.