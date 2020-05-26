The Longview Fire Department kept busy by putting out three house fires from Friday to Memorial Day, according to Fire Marshal Kevin May.
Firefighters responded about 8:45 a.m. Friday to the 500 block of North Jean Street and found a fire coming from the back bedroom of the house, May said. They contained the fire to the room where it originated, with heat and smoke damage to the remainder of the house.
May said no injuries were reported, and determined the cause of the fire was accidental.
He said firefighters rolled out about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a fire that started in the back bedroom of a house in the 200 block of Mitchell Street. They confined the fire to one room, and no one was injured.
The fire was caused by an electrical failure in the junction box that supplied power to a ceiling fan, May said.
May said the department determined a homeless person who was cooking inside a vacant home started a fire that crews responded to about 8:05 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Gates Street.
The man tried to put out the fire by himself by smothering it with clothes and linens, May said.
May said the fire caused minimal damage to the house, and no injuries were reported. He said the man was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass with no other charges pending.