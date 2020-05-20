Longview police arrested a 73-year-old man early Wednesday and charged him with shooting at his daughter, according to a report.
John L. Thornton of Longview was being held Thursday on $65,000 in bonds in Gregg County Jail on charges of aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and prohibited weapon, jail records show.
Police arrested Thornton after responding to a disturbance his home at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Timpson Street, the report said.
His daughter told police Thornton had narrowly missed after firing a .22-caliber pistol inside the kitchen and threatening to kill her, the report said.
Thornton then retrieved a .410-gauge shotgun from a bedroom, cocked and pointed it at her while again threatening to kill her, the report said. Police said the shotgun had been altered to a barrel length of 12 inches.
The report said Thornton was convicted Dec. 14, 2012, of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and had been paroled until March 24, 2017.