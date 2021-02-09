A Longview man accused of sexually abusing a child has been released on reduced bond after two years in the Gregg County Jail.
Jason Schmucker, 41, was granted a bond reduction and released on $5,000 bond with conditions on Feb. 1. He was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of sex abuse of a child continuous — victim younger than 14.
According to the bond conditions, Schmucker must wear a GPS tracking device and must report weekly to pre-trial services. He is not allowed internet access, must not have contact with the victim or the victim’s family and must maintain a travel journal.
He is on pre-trial supervision, and no trial date has been set.
Schmucker was arrested Sept. 7, 2018, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and initially was held on $75,000 bond.
According to the grand jury indictment, from about Nov. 1, 2011 through Nov. 1, 2014, Schmucker committed two or more acts of sexual abuse against a child starting when she was 14 or younger.