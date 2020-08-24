A Longview man was arrested this past week after police say he kidnapped a woman, dragged her into a truck and beat her.
Alfredo Barrios, 20, was being held Monday in the Gregg County Jail on a charge of felony aggravated kidnapping bodily injury/sexual abuse. He was arrested by Longview police at about 1:30 p.m. Friday at his residence on the 1900 block of Jane Street in Longview. His bond is set at $150,000.
According to court documents, Barrios pulled a woman to the ground by her hair and began assaulting her “in the roadway” before forcing her into a truck Friday.
Barrios continued to assault her while he was driving. He drove to a residence and dragged her by the hair inside, where he “continued to use his closed first and feet to hit and kick the victim multiple times,” court documents said.
The complaint listed a witness who saw Barrious push the woman to the ground and drag her on the ground to the truck “yelling at her to get into said truck.” The witness told police he left the area at a “high rate of speed.”
According to court documents, the witness tried to find the woman and Barrios but was unable to do so after checking several locations.
The witness “received a phone call from the defendant (Barrios) telling her to stop looking for them because they would not be found.”
The woman was able to flee the residence and called 911 when Barrios fell asleep. The witness also contacted police.
Police noted in the report that the woman had fresh bruising and swelling that required hospitalization.