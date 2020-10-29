A Gregg County grand jury has indicted a Longview man on charges of sexual assault of a child younger than 14 and indecency with a child by sexual contact, court documents show.
Pablo Lopez Martinez, 46, was held Thursday in the Gregg County Jail on $500,000 bond on the indecency charge, according to jail records. Bond was not listed on the aggravated sexual assault charge, and he was also held on a federal immigration detainer.
According to the indictment, Lopez Martinez, who is also known as Pablo Lopez and Pablo Sanchez, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl Aug. 9, 2016. The indecency charge stems from a Dec. 14 incident in which he’s accused of touching the genitals and breast of a child younger than 17.
Arraignment is scheduled in the 188th District Court Nov. 13, court records show.
According to the arrest affidavit on the indecency charge, the child was a 15-year-old girl.
On Dec. 18, a 15-year-old boy notified police that he was video chatting with the girl on Dec. 14 when Lopez Martinez entered the room. The boy said what he saw caused him concern.
When police interviewed the girl on Jan. 3, she told them Lopez Martinez had entered the room during the video chat and “offered her $200 to allow him to touch her” and suggested that they “make out” before anyone else came to the home.” She refused, she said.
Lopez Martinez “started acting like he was going to tickle” her and then assaulted her, she said. She then told him to leave the room.
Lopez Martinez has been held in the Gregg County North Jail since Jan. 3 on the immigration detainer. He was served with the grand jury indictments Wednesday.