A Longview man has been indicted by a Gregg County grand jury on a charge of injury to a child after he was accused of shaking and injuring a baby during a March 2020 incident.
Isaac Loyd Parker, 24, was charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury to a child 14 or younger.
Parker was arrested April 6, booked into the Gregg County Jail and released the following day on $15,000 bond. The indictment was signed Jan. 28.
Arraignment is set for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 188th District Court.
According to his arrest warrant, police arrested Parker two weeks after responding March 24 to an emergency medical services call in the 1900 block of South Green Street.
Parker was feeding the child, who began to cough, stopped breathing and went limp, according to court documents. The child initially was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview then airlifted to a Dallas medical center.
Medical staff at Christus told police the child had brain bleeds and bruising to his forehead, the News Journal reported in April. After the child was taken to Dallas, police learned the boy had brain injuries, retinal hemorrhages and broken ribs.
Parker had told police he bumped the child’s head into a wall two weeks earlier but admitted during a follow-up interview March 27 that he shook the boy briefly March 24, the report said.