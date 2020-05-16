Longview police arrested a 25-year-old man Wednesday evening in connection with a shooting that injured a child that afternoon at Broughton Park, according to a report.
Tracy Dwayne Garrett of Longview was released Thursday from Gregg County Jail on a $25,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
Police arrived at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview in reference to a child with a gunshot wound and spoke to the child's father, the report said.
The father told police that he, his wife, son and two friends went to Broughton Park to watch a friend fight. The father said he fired one gunshot into the ground to break up the fight after his wife was surrounded.
The father said he told his wife to get into the car and leave when he heard gunfire and rounds striking the car, the report said.
The man told police he leaned out of the passenger side window to return fire and saw a man later identified as Garrett shooting at him, according to the report. He said the family drove to the hospital after learning his son had been hit by a bullet.
The man identified Garrett from a photo lineup, and Garrett turned himself in at 7:25 p.m. that day at the police station, the report said.