A crash with injuries culminated Tuesday with Longview officers arresting a 25-year-old man who police say assaulted EMTs treating him at the scene.
Eddie Davion Zarazua of Longview was held Wednesday in the Gregg County Jail on $180,000 in bonds, charged with three counts of assaulting emergency medical service responders, possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana and manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance, jail records show.
Zarazua's arrest occurred at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday after officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 3000 block of Tryon Road, police said. An officer saw a car with extensive damage on the road and found Zarazua unresponsive in the driver's seat.
Zarazua got out of the car, sat on the side of the road and fought with and injured three emergency medical responders from the Longview Fire Department who administered aid, police said.
After officers placed him in handcuffs, they detected the smell of marijuana in his car, according to police.
Officers found a plastic bag on the front console containing several marijuana buds, small bags with two or three marijuana buds in the front passenger compartment and a set of digital scales.
More than $2,000 in cash also was found strewn over the front and rear of the car's interior, police said.
Officers said they found a large bag of marijuana buds and two vape pens with THC in the trunk, according to police.