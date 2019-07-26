Longview police recently arrested an 18-year-old man on a warrant in connection with a drive-by shooting, according to court documents.
Christian Zane Candler of Longview was released July 19 on a $10,000 bond from Gregg County Jail on a warrant from the 307th District Court for deadly conduct, jail records show.
The arrest warrant reported Candler owned the pickup from which its occupants fired shots June 9 in the direction of a woman as she arrived at her home in the 800 block of Young Street. The woman told police she saw another man in the front seat point a pistol at her before firing shots.
Later that night, the woman sent a photo to the officer of Candler and six other men in the back of the pickup. The officer noticed several of the men had handguns and were in front of one of the men's homes on College Street.
The officer reported several of the men documented as being members of the Southside street gang, according to the arrest warrant.
The officer contacted Candler on June 19 after learning he owned the pickup, according to the warrant. Candler told police he went to the College Street home on the day of the incident and smoked marijuana while the pickup was parked in the yard.
However, Candler said he left his pickup unattended with the keys hidden in the vehicle and claimed someone else drove it while he played kickball in Stamper Park, the warrant said. He denied knowing any details about the shooting.
A detective noticed a bullet defect toward the rear of the tailgate going outward from the bed, and Candler explained his brother dropped a pistol in the bed of the truck, causing it to discharge, the warrant said.
However, the detective determined the defect was consistent with the pickup driving past the home while its occupants shot through the back sliding glass window or with them being in the pickup bed.
Police obtained video footage from June 9 from surveillance cameras that showed Candler in the driver's seat.
Police arrested Candler on July 18.