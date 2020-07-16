A Longview man has been arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Topher James Stout, 40, was booked at 6:33 a.m. into the Gregg County Jail on the charge, according to jail records. Bond had not yet been set Thursday morning.
Details about events surrounding his arrest were unavailable early Thursday.
The Longview ISD website lists a Christopher James Stout, also called “Mr. Topher Stout,” as a science teacher at Longview High School. It was not immediately clear if it is the same Topher Stout. A call to the school district early Thursday was not immediately returned.