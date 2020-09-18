A Longview man is facing sexual assault of a child charges stemming from incidents in 2019.
Johnny Lee Carpenter, 33, was indicted by a Gregg County grand jury in December on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by exposure.
He was held Friday in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000.
According to court documents, Carpenter exposed himself to a child younger than 17 in February 2019 and also is accused of sexually assaulting a child younger than 17 in that same month.