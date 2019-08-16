Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement agents arrested a 43-year-old Longview man Thursday morning on a variety of drug charges after executing a search warrant at his home, according to a report.
Kenyatta Donta Jones was being held Friday in Gregg County Jail on $305,000 in bonds on two charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance, three charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance, one charge of manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and one charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana, jail records show. He awaited bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court on a previous charge of manufacture or delivery of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Jones was arrested at 7:23 a.m. Thursday after CODE agents and a Longview police SWAT team arrived at his home in the 400 block of West Hughes Street, the report said.
Authorities found Jones alone inside a bedroom and discovered methamphetamine, powdered cocaine, ecstasy tablets, Xanax pills, marijuana, THC vapor pens, scales, plastic bags, money and ammunition, according to the report.