Gregg County sheriff's deputies arrested a 20-year-old Longview man Wednesday on warrants accusing him of discharging firearms at three men and a woman, seriously injuring one of them.
James Ray Braxton was held Thursday in the Gregg County Jail on $500,000 bond on a warrant for grand jury indictment for aggravated robbery, jail records show. He awaited bond on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for attempting to commit deadly conduct discharge firearm.
The grand jury indictment dated March 29, 2018, said Braxton on or about Jan. 8, 2018, intended to kill another man during a theft and injured the man while discharging a firearm at him.
Longview police said at the time that the shooting occurred in the 600 block of West Road Street, and Braxton left the man lying in the road after stealing his cellphone. Police said the victim was taken to a Longview hospital.
A grand jury indictment dated March 30, 2017, charging Braxton with aggravated assault stems from an incident on or about Dec. 16, 2016, in which he shot at a vehicle with at least two men and one woman inside it.
Braxton was arrested in January 2017 on charges of aggravated robbery, assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said he shot at and pistol-whipped a man trying to sell him marijuana.
Braxton, a high school student at the time, pleaded guilty to attempted deadly conduct in that case and was sentenced to two years of probation and 96 hours of community service.