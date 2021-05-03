A Longview man awaiting trial for a 2017 intoxication manslaughter charge was arrested Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, jail records show.
Corie Michael Murray, 30, was arrested by Longview police at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Loop 281.
According to booking documents, Murray was charged on sight with driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and prohibited substance or item in a corrections/civil commitment facility.
Murray is accused of killing a woman while he was driving drunk on Oct. 6, 2017. In February 2018, he was indicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter by a Gregg County Grand Jury. If convicted, the second-degree felony carries a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison.
According to Longview police, Murray was driving north in the 3800 block of South Eastman Road shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 6.
His vehicle entered the southbound lanes, colliding with a vehicle driven by Tunyion Lanette Andrews of Woodville. Andrews’ mother, 64-year-old Billie Griffin Andrews also of Woodville, was a passenger in her daughter’s car and died that day in a local hospital.
Murray refused medical treatment at the scene.
He was held in the Gregg County Jail on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxication assault with a vehicle with serious bodily injury and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, according to jail records.
The following day, Murray met bonds totaling $51,000 for his release from jail.
Murray was initially on the court docket for trial in the intoxication manslaughter case for April but the date was pushed to late May as he was out of jail on bond. Judge Alfonso Charles told the News-Journal in April the courts were prioritizing scheduling delayed trials where the defendants were still held in jail due to the backlog created by COVID-19.
When Murray was arrested this past weekend, it was his second time jailed on a charge of driving while intoxicated since the intoxication manslaughter arrest.
He was arrested Nov. 8, 2018, and charged with driving while intoxicated and was released later that day on $1,500 bond. A hearing in that case is set for June.
Following his arrest Sunday, Murray was released later in the day day on bonds totaling $13,500.