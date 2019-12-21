From staff reports
A Longview man who turns 63 today faces a charge stemming from a stabbing in which another man received numerous injuries to his back and legs, according to a newly released arrest report.
Curtis Carl Walter remained Friday in Gregg County Jail on a $35,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Court of Law for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show. He has been in jail since his arrest Oct. 31.
Longview police arrested Walter after responding at 3:28 p.m. Oct. 31 to the 1500 block of Mobberly Avenue to a report of the stabbing, the report said. Before being taken to a local hospital, the victim told police Walter stabbed him at Walter’s home in the 500 block of Aurel Boulevard.
An officer who went to Walter’s home said he saw a red droplet that appeared to be from blood on the stairs and blood on the walls of the living room, the report said.
Walter had called police earlier that afternoon from the Mobberly Avenue location to report several property items missing from his home and told the officer that he believed the victim stole them, the report said.