Longview police arrested a man Monday and charged him with pushing his father to the ground, striking him and threatening his brother with a knife, according to a report.
Tyson Willis, 33, of Longview was being held Tuesday in Gregg County Jail on $20,000 in bonds on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a state parole violation, jail records show.
Willis was arrested after police responded at 11:46 a.m. Monday to a family violence call at the 2300 block of 13th Street and saw Willis' father running from him, according to the report.
The father told police Willis struck him between five and 10 times in the lower back after pushing the man to the ground, the report said. The man said he and his wife called 911 before getting out of the house and saw Willis jump on his other son, pulling a knife.