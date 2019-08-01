Longview police arrested a 48-year-old man Thursday after a woman was assaulted at a motel, according to a report.
Clifford Bernard Nelson of Longview was being held Thursday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon on a date/family/household member.
Nelson was arrested after police responded early Thursday morning to a hotel in the 800 block of North Access Road after a call about a woman walking around covered in blood and claiming she was struck by a vehicle, the report said.
The woman told police she and Nelson were arguing and that he began to hit her in the face, the report said. She covered up and fell to the ground, and he continued to hit her, the report said.
The woman said Nelson grabbed a knife from her and lunged, cutting her in the hand.
Police arrested Nelson at 2:29 a.m. at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview.