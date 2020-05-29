Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 41-year-old man Wednesday afternoon and charged him with punching, kicking and stomping on two sons after he accused them of eating extra food, according to a report.
Jeremy Roy Gallant of Longview was being held Friday on $35,000 in bonds on a warrant for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury and a warrant for assault of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Gallant’s arrest came a day after Longview police officers conducted interviews at a home of a friend of the boy’s sister. A woman told officers that her daughter’s friend said Gallant was beating her brothers, according to the report.
The woman went to the home of her daughter’s friend on East Williams Road and took the girl’s siblings to the woman’s house, the report said.
The woman told police that one of Gallant’s son had bruises all over his body, and his ear was swollen, black and purple, with dried blood inside, the report said. She said the boy also had bruises all over his back, rib cage and his shoulders. The report said the boy is 14, but his sister identified his age as 12.
The woman also told police she knew Gallant threw the boy against a wall and into a dog crate, after by kicking him with steel-toed boots.
An officer interviewed a 16-year-brother, who said he was injured “a little bit,” the report said. The boy lifted his shirt, and the officer observed redness and slight bruising around his shoulder blade.
The brother also told the officer that he had knots on his head from being slammed against a wall, the report said.
The officer observed bruises on the back, left arm and rib cage of the younger boy, the report said.
The younger boy told a Longview police detective that his father woke him up at about 9:30 p.m. Monday and began to assault the boy because he thought the boy ate extra food after dinner. The boy said his father pulled him out of bed; tried to choke him; punched him in the face, ribs and chest; kicked him in the left arm and left rib; and stomped on his back.
The boy said Gallant assaulted the older brother in another room, the report said. The brother said Gallant asked him whether he ate extra food, too. He told police that his father pulled him out of bed, slammed him against a wall, banged the boy’s head against the wall and punched him in the face.
The brother said Gallant dropped him, started to kick him and stomped him on his back, shoulders and chest, the report said. Gallant then grabbed a sheet, wrapped it around the boy’s neck and choked him.
Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gallant, because he lives outside the city limits, the report said.