Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 31-year-old Longview man and charged him with using a crowbar to bust out windows in a travel trailer, swinging a knife at a man and hitting him with the crowbar, according to an arrest warrant.
Jeremy Kieth Sanchez was released March 17 from the Gregg County Jail on $27,500 in bonds on warrants from the Gregg County Court at Law for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and terroristic threat, jail records show.
Sherrif's deputies arrested Sanchez on March 16, more than a month after responding to a call Feb. 9 about an assault in the 25400 block of Country Club Road in Gladewater, the report said.
A woman who lives at the address identified Sanchez as an ex-boyfriend who came at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 9 to retrieve his clothes, the report said. She did not let him inside, and he smashed two windows, causing fragments to get into her eyes, the report said.
The sound of the breaking glass awoke a man who lives there, and he told Sanchez to leave, the report said. It said an argument continued in the driveway, and Sanchez pulled out a knife and swung it around the man.
Sanchez complied when the man told him to put down the knife, and a fistfight followed. The man told authorities that he never hit Sanchez, but Sanchez hit him on the back of the head several times before picking up the crowbar and hitting him twice across his back, the report said.