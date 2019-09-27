Longview police have arrested a 19-year-old man charged with touching and having sex with a child younger than 14, according to court records.
Kevin Wayne Ahart of Longview awaited bond Friday in the Gregg County Jail on a warrant for grand jury indictment for sex abuse of child continuous, jail records show. Police arrested him at 12:05 a.m. Friday at his home in the 1700 block of Sunbeam Drive.
The grand jury indictment of Ahart said he committed two or more acts of sex abuse from about Oct. 15, 2016, through Sept. 15, 2018.