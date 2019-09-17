Longview police arrested a man Sunday night minutes before his 29th birthday and charged him with forcing a woman to perform a sex act and slapping her after she refused further sex acts, according to a report.
Isaiah Curtis of Longview remained Tuesday in Gregg County Jail on a $25,000 bond on a charge of sexual assault, jail records show.
Police arrested Curtis at 11:55 p.m. Sunday after the woman fled to a neighbor's house in the 2400 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and called 911, the report said.
The woman told police Curtis had whipped her with a leather belt Friday, the report said.