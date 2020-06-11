Longview police arrested a 32-year-old man Tuesday and charged him with striking another man on the head with two pieces of metal, police spokesman Brandon Thornton posted on Facebook.
William Warren Walker of Longview awaited bond Thursday in Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
Police arrested Walker after responding to a report of an assault at 11:48 a.m. in the 200 block of Davis Street, where Walker lives, according to the Facebook post.
The victim told police he was standing in the driveway when Walker approached him and hit him on the head, the post said. The victim, who had a cut on his head, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life threatening.