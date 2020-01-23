An argument Wednesday between a man and his ex-girlfriend escalated to his arrest and charge with hitting her with his car and knocking her down, according to a report.
Rodregal Leeauit Johnson, 35, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $10,000 bond in Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
Police arrested Johnson at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday after responding to a domestic call in the 400 block of Richardson Street, the report said.
The victim said Johnson took off after she tried to retrieve her phone from his car, causing her to fall on the pavement. As she started walking back to the house, Johnson backed the car into her.
The woman had a small cut on her right hand and bruises on her left arm and knees and complained about pain but declined medical treatment, the report said.