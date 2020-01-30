Longview police arrested a 32-year-old man Wednesday night after finding him in a car in a park with a half-naked 16-year-old boy, according to a report.
Jason Lee Bowens of Longview was being held Thursday in Gregg County Jail on a $15,000 bond on a charge of indecency with child sexual contact and for three outstanding traffic tickets, jail records show.
His arrest occurred after officers with the special investigations and apprehensions unit responded at 11:11 p.m. to Julieanna Park in the 900 block of Reel Road to calls about gunshots, according to the report.
Police approached a vehicle with fogged-up windows, and Bowens opened the door. The officers noticed the passenger was naked from the waist down except for wearing socks, the report said.
Officers found Bowens was wanted on outstanding warrants, and he admitted to grabbing the teen at the crotch, the report said.