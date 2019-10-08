Longview police arrested a 21-year-old man on a warrant charging him with injuring an upstairs neighbor during a shootout, according to court records.
Tyler Dewayne Buchanan of Longview was being held Tuesday on $862,000 in bonds in Gregg County Jail on warrants from the 124th District Court for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and bond forfeiture for criminal mischief causing between $2,500 and $30,000 in damage, a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for unlawfully carrying a weapon and a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for affidavit of incarceration for theft of a firearm, jail records show.
Buchanan turned himself in Sept. 26 to Longview police on an unrelated warrant three days after police officers responded to the 1200 block of South High Street regarding a shooting at an apartment complex, the warrant said.
Buchanan was inside an apartment when others outside began shooting at the apartment from the parking lot, according to the warrant. He returned fire, fell to the floor and continuing shooting.
Several of his rounds were “recklessly fired” through the ceiling and into an upstairs apartment unit, and one of them struck a man in the arm and exited through a window pane, the warrant said.
Buchanan then left the apartment and fired several more rounds toward a vehicle believed to be involved, the warrant said. The vehicle left the scene, then the vehicle was wrecked and its occupants fled, the warrant said. Police found a red substance believed to be blood inside it, the warrant said.
When he turned himself in, Buchanan waived his right to remain silent, corroborated the account of the incident and said he fled the scene on foot, the warrant said.
“No other parties were said to have a weapon, and the defendant did not report anyone else having one,” the report concluded.