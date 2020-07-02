Longview police have arrested a 30-year-old Longview man on a warrant charging him with killing a 58-year-old man June 20.
James Barron was held Thursday in Gregg County Jail on a $250,000 bond on a warrant from the 307th District Court for murder, jail records show.
Police arrested Barron at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Cotton Street in connection with the homicide of Llewellyn Williams, according to jail records.
Police have investigated Williams' death after responding at 10:26 a.m. June 20 to a welfare check at a home in the 1200 block of Eighth Street.
They began investigating the death as a homicide based on a preliminary autopsy and evidence at the scene, police said at the time.
Police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the case remains an active investigation.