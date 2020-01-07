A recent argument between a husband and wife in Longview ended with the arrest of the husband, who was charged with pointing a loaded handgun against the woman's head, according to a report.
Dakota Darome Anthony, 26, of Longview was released Monday from the Gregg County Jail on a $25,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault/display deadly weapon/family violence, jail records show.
Police arrested Anthony at 12:44 p.m. Thursday after responding to a call at the 200 block of East Highland Avenue, the report said.
The victim told police Anthony became angry, pushed her against the wall of their home — breaking the wallboard — and pushed her out the door. She then reentered the house to retrieve her purse, and he took a loaded .45-caliber handgun from her purse and pointed it at her, the report said.
Anthony then pulled her toward the door and pushed her outside again, the report said. The victim told police her left elbow and left hand were injured in the scuffle.